Insider Selling: Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Director Sells $13,258.08 in Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Natale sold 42,768 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $13,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Venus Concept Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Venus Concept stock. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,366 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned about 10.49% of Venus Concept worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

