Insider Selling: Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Director Sells $13,258.08 in Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Natale sold 42,768 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $13,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Venus Concept Price Performance
Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Venus Concept Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Venus Concept stock. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,366 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned about 10.49% of Venus Concept worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.
About Venus Concept
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
