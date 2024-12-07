Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Insider Sells 14,705 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $509,528.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,909.50. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.64. 796,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,747. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Radian Group by 859.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 539.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 352.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

