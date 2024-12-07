Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells 54,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 54,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$864,000.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 28th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 4,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total transaction of C$75,375.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.95, for a total value of C$508,548.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$250,660.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 23,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$329,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.7 %

TSE PEY opened at C$16.09 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$11.09 and a 12 month high of C$17.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEY shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.60.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

