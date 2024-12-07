Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells $28,303.47 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $28,303.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 579,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,904.86. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Steven Vattuone sold 7,538 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $50,429.22.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Steven Vattuone sold 4,383 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $27,569.07.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Steven Vattuone sold 7,094 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $41,570.84.

On Monday, September 9th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,266 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $13,392.06.

On Thursday, September 5th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,667 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $16,428.72.

Shares of ONTF opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ON24 by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in ON24 by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in ON24 by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

