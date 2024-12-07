Insider Buying: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Acquires 133,371 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 133,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $166,713.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,539,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,655. The trade was a 2.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shattuck Labs Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STTK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 422,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,415. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.76. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on STTK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

