Insider Buying: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Acquires 133,371 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 133,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $166,713.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,539,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,655. The trade was a 2.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shattuck Labs Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ STTK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 422,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,415. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.76. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $11.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
