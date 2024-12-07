Insider Buying: FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Acquires £995.40 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Sheila Flavell bought 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £995.40 ($1,269.00).

Sheila Flavell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Sheila Flavell purchased 283 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.50) per share, with a total value of £998.99 ($1,273.57).

FDM Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FDM stock opened at GBX 318 ($4.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £347.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,135.71 and a beta of 0.97. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 300 ($3.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 491 ($6.26). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 354.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 392.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

