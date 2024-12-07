IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 864 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.21.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $89.88 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $90.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

