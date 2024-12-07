IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 164,883 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 1,101.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,883 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1,012.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755,460 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 82,524,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,943,000 after buying an additional 15,035,360 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth $2,501,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth $1,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.08. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

