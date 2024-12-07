IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $820,000 Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUBD. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 207,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NUBD opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

