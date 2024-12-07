IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,011 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in Stryker by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 17,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,969,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $711,594,000 after acquiring an additional 28,421 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 196,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,781 shares of company stock valued at $24,612,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $384.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.60 and its 200 day moving average is $352.99. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $285.79 and a 1-year high of $398.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

