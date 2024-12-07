iA Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411,878 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $516.31 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $509.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

