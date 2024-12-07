iA Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 63.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $53,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after buying an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after buying an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,760,000 after buying an additional 2,535,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $247.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.94 and a 200 day moving average of $214.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $254.31. The stock has a market cap of $696.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.81.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
