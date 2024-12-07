iA Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,394.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,113,000 after buying an additional 94,086 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,273,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,522,000 after buying an additional 89,470 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $86.25. The company has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 13.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

