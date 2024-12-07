iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 29,854 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,854 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,663 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 34.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 114,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CSX by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,406,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

