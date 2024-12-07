iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,189 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $26,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 307.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,733 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,259,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,078,000 after buying an additional 1,022,851 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,964,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,037,000 after acquiring an additional 602,055 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Waste Connections by 199.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 591,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,727,000 after acquiring an additional 393,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,176,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $190.35 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.25 and a 12 month high of $194.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

