Holocene Advisors LP Reduces Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,090 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $565,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 79.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,831 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 17.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,439,143 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 518,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,972,339 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $39,889,000 after buying an additional 1,039,758 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $98,783.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,892.20. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. This trade represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.00 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

