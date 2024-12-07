Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 13.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $139.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $111.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.34.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.90 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.409 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 7.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

