Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,299 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WGO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 69.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.27 and a beta of 1.60. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $75.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $690,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,554.27. This represents a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

