Holocene Advisors LP Grows Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 98.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,594 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 12.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after buying an additional 92,280 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 679.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 75,923 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on C3.ai from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NYSE AI opened at $40.52 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

