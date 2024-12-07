Holocene Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 159,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Krispy Kreme at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,481,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,569,000 after buying an additional 425,630 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 6,993.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 872,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 859,774 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 711,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 356,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

DNUT stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $17.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

