Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.36. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.
Separately, Citigroup raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
