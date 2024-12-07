Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.36. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HKMPF

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91.

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.