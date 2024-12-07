Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 1,933 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 11.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 22.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average is $118.81.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.