Head-To-Head Analysis: Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) vs. nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS – Get Free Report) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Thinspace Technology and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A nCino -5.78% 1.06% 0.82%

Risk & Volatility

Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nCino has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A nCino $476.54 million 9.07 -$42.35 million ($0.27) -138.55

This table compares Thinspace Technology and nCino”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Thinspace Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nCino.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of nCino shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Thinspace Technology and nCino, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 nCino 0 5 9 0 2.64

nCino has a consensus target price of $42.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.30%. Given nCino’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe nCino is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Summary

nCino beats Thinspace Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thinspace Technology

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem. The company's nIQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a cloud-based mobile-first homeownership software solution. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

