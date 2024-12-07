Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
Harbour Energy Stock Down 9.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
