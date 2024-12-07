Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 3,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 28,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
The firm has a market cap of $54.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.
Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter.
Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.
