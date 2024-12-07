Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 421,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,324% from the average daily volume of 29,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, laboratory equipment, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. The company offers precision laser systems and imaging systems for biology markets.

