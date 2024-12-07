Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Acquired by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,091 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $56,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 427.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 106.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 50.8% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $181.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.20 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

