Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 54,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 70,186 shares.The stock last traded at $10.43 and had previously closed at $9.92.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 392.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 90,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

