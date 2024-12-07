Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Up 5.4% – Time to Buy?

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.46 and last traded at $70.42. 28,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 61,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMAB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average is $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a Thrice Yearly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $1.921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth $72,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.9% in the third quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth $281,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 130,579.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 121,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

