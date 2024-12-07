Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,904.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 249,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 51.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 61,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.93. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

