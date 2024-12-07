Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.82 and traded as high as $130.00. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF shares last traded at $129.44, with a volume of 4,426 shares trading hands.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $220.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

About Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

