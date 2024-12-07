Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 274,278 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 223,286 shares.The stock last traded at $63.14 and had previously closed at $62.53.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 81,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 75,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.