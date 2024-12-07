Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

