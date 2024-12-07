Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,270,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $33.67 on Friday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

