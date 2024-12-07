Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $54.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

