GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Purchased by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 734,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,155 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental makes up approximately 1.6% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $29,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFL. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,970,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 89.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 487.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,156,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,874,000 after buying an additional 2,618,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFL. Raymond James upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -4.51%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

