Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and traded as high as $31.13. Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF shares last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 1,011 shares traded.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

