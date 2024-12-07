FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.41 and traded as high as $46.44. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September shares last traded at $46.43, with a volume of 11,546 shares.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $561.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $48,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 328.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1,542.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 169,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 159,339 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

