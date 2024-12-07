FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.96 and traded as high as $31.73. FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF shares last traded at $31.66, with a volume of 81,891 shares.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $652.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98.

Get FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.14% of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.