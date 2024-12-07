Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.12 and traded as low as $18.60. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 77,406 shares traded.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $238.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 342,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 208,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,014,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 606.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

