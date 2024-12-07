Foot Locker’s (FL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE FL opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Foot Locker by 116.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

