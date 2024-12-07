FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.71 and last traded at $72.61. Approximately 5,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 13,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.22.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $536.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLTD. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3,987.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

