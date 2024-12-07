First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.85 and traded as high as $84.62. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $84.57, with a volume of 20,712 shares.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $390.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.93.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
