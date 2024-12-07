First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.85 and traded as high as $84.62. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $84.57, with a volume of 20,712 shares.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $390.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.93.

Get First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 53.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $7,128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.