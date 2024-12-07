FireFly Metals (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of FireFly Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNXMF – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 201,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 56,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

FireFly Metals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

About FireFly Metals

FireFly Metals Ltd engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral deposits in Australia and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Green Bay Project; Pickle Grow Project; and Limestone Well Project. It primarily explores for gold, titanium, vanadium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Green Bay copper-gold project in Newfoundland, Canada.

