Financial Contrast: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) & CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

JFrog and CS Disco are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

JFrog has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CS Disco has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of JFrog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of JFrog shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of CS Disco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFrog $349.89 million 9.09 -$61.26 million ($0.53) -58.92 CS Disco $138.09 million 2.61 -$42.15 million ($0.60) -10.02

This table compares JFrog and CS Disco”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CS Disco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JFrog. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CS Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for JFrog and CS Disco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFrog 0 3 14 1 2.89 CS Disco 1 2 1 0 2.00

JFrog currently has a consensus price target of $37.72, indicating a potential upside of 20.79%. CS Disco has a consensus price target of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 10.23%. Given JFrog’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JFrog is more favorable than CS Disco.

Profitability

This table compares JFrog and CS Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFrog -13.98% -5.36% -3.77% CS Disco -25.36% -19.20% -16.70%

Summary

JFrog beats CS Disco on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution. It also provides JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization’s software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance in IoT device fleets; and JFrog Pipelines, a continuous integration and delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages. In addition, the company provides JFrog Pro that provides access to the universal version of JFrog Artifactory and ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes; JFrog Pro X, a self-hosted-only subscription; JFrog Enterprise X, which offers cluster configuration, federated repositories, multi-region replication, larger enterprise-scale deployments, service-level agreement support, and deeper security; and JFrog Enterprise Plus, a full platform subscription option. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc. provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. The company also provides DISCO Hold, a solution that automates manual work to preserve data, notify custodians, track holds with a defensible audit trail, and collect data when ready; DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution that delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's solutions are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. It serves enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

