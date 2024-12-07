Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.82 and traded as high as $43.28. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF shares last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 149,830 shares.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Free Report) by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.23% of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

