Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Trading 6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAY – Get Free Report) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Exxaro Resources Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Exxaro Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

See Also

