Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EIF. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Exchange Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.00.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$56.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.79. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$43.08 and a one year high of C$57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

