Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,172,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,662 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $1,540,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,766,000 after purchasing an additional 183,947 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,001,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,682,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,280,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,800,000 after acquiring an additional 47,114 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 741,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $299.96 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $222.30 and a one year high of $317.73. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($2.04). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $450.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.49%.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

In related news, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $809,325.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,627.59. The trade was a 52.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total transaction of $2,308,430.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,661.35. This trade represents a 73.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,949 shares of company stock worth $5,663,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

