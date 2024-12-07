ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.34. 1,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 56,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

ESGL Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

